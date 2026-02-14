H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported C($1.19) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 20.83%.The firm had revenue of C$203.75 million for the quarter.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HR.UN stock opened at C$10.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.82. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$8.95 and a one year high of C$12.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.68, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HR.UN. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce decreased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.33.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a Canadian and U.S. portfolio primarily comprised of high-quality residential (operating as Lantower Residential), industrial and office properties comprising approximately 21.3 million square feet.

