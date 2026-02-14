Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.200-3.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 16.700-16.850 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $499.00 price objective (up from $443.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.14.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $462.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.33. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $359.36 and a twelve month high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.24. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 110.75% and a net margin of 18.44%.The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

Motorola Solutions News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Motorola Solutions this week:

Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.7% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

