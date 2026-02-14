Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.200-3.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 16.700-16.850 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $499.00 price objective (up from $443.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.14.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MSI
Motorola Solutions Stock Performance
Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.24. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 110.75% and a net margin of 18.44%.The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.
Motorola Solutions News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Motorola Solutions this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — MSI reported record quarterly revenue and margins with EPS of $4.59 versus estimates (~$4.35) and revenue up year-over-year, underpinning the stronger outlook and showing demand strength. Motorola Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates on Record Revenues & Margins
- Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY2026 guidance notably — EPS guide 16.70–16.85 vs. Street ~15.70 and revenue guidance around $12.7B, signaling management confidence in continued growth and margin expansion. Motorola Solutions Posts Record Results, Raises 2026 Outlook
- Positive Sentiment: AI-driven video-safety products are highlighted as a key growth driver — stronger demand for AI video analytics and software subscription layers is expanding backlog and recurring revenue, improving long-term visibility. Motorola Solutions (MSI) to Benefit From AI-Driven Video Safety Developments
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: JPMorgan bumped its price target to $520 and kept an overweight rating, reinforcing upside expectations after the results. Benzinga
- Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call and transcripts are available for deeper read — useful for investors wanting management details on margin drivers, backlog composition and execution plans. Motorola Solutions, Inc. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Near-term revenue guide for Q1 is slightly below some Street estimates (guidance ~ $2.7B vs. consensus nearer $2.8B), which could cap upside in the near term despite stronger EPS guidance. MSI Q4 Deep Dive: AI-Driven Solutions and Backlog Expansion Propel Growth
Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.7% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.
About Motorola Solutions
Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.
Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Motorola Solutions
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- Think You Missed Silver? You’re Wrong. Here’s Why.
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- The Next Commodity Crunch (bigger than oil?)
Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.