Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Down 10.9% – Here’s Why

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.38 and last traded at $11.6590. Approximately 429,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 738,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Arvinas from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.12.

Get Arvinas alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ARVN

Arvinas Trading Down 1.6%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22. The stock has a market cap of $748.16 million, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 491.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Arvinas by 109.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

(Get Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc (NASDAQ: ARVN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies based on targeted protein degradation. Utilizing its proprietary proteolysis-targeting chimera (PROTAC®) platform, Arvinas aims to selectively eliminate disease-causing proteins rather than merely inhibit their activity. This novel approach has the potential to address a range of diseases, including oncology, neurodegeneration and inflammation, by harnessing the body’s natural protein-recycling systems.

The company’s most advanced clinical candidates address hormone-driven cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.