Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.47 and last traded at $3.3350, with a volume of 1859404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Neumora Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.

Get Neumora Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NMRA

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a market cap of $534.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Neumora Therapeutics by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 132,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 41.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neumora Therapeutics, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing precision therapies for disorders of the central nervous system. The company applies an integrated approach that combines advanced biological insights, single-cell genomics and machine learning to accelerate the discovery and development of novel treatments for neurological and psychiatric diseases.

Neumora’s product pipeline spans small molecules, biologics and gene-based modalities targeting areas of high unmet need such as neurodegenerative conditions, mood and anxiety disorders, neuropathic pain and movement disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.