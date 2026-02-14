Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 581,751 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 321,121 shares.The stock last traded at $116.56 and had previously closed at $117.46.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVUS. Financial Plan Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,298,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,327,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,750,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,918 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,762,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,636 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 181.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,134,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,293,000 after purchasing an additional 730,960 shares during the last quarter.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

