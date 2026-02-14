Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 284,006 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the January 15th total of 402,098 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 143,181 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 143,181 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Modular Medical Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MODD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 138,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,599. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.17. Modular Medical has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.29.
Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Modular Medical in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Modular Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Modular Medical Company Profile
Modular Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for type-1 and type-2 diabetes. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.
