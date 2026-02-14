Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $5.9340, with a volume of 1845129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GENI shares. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Genius Sports by 275.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $75,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports is a global sports technology company that specializes in collecting, analyzing and distributing real-time sports data and video streams. The firm provides official data feeds, live video streaming solutions and digital engagement tools to sports leagues, federations, broadcasters and betting operators. By integrating data directly from sporting events through its network of field officials and proprietary technology, Genius Sports ensures accuracy and integrity for partners who rely on up-to-the-second information.

The company’s product suite includes a cloud-based platform for data capture and distribution, an integrity services offering designed to identify and mitigate match-fixing risks, and a suite of commercial products that power odds creation, in-game betting markets and fan engagement experiences.

