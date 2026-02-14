MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Short Interest Up 55.1% in January

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,881,689 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the January 15th total of 2,503,062 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,116,399 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,116,399 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MaxCyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MaxCyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

MaxCyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MXCT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. 1,262,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,774. MaxCyte has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 132.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $6.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MaxCyte will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxCyte

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in MaxCyte by 78.4% in the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after buying an additional 2,900,000 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MaxCyte during the third quarter worth $3,330,000. AXA S.A. boosted its position in MaxCyte by 123.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,202,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,481 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MaxCyte in the fourth quarter valued at $1,594,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of MaxCyte by 126.8% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 862,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 482,287 shares in the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc (NASDAQ: MXCT) is a clinical?stage cell therapy platform company that develops and commercializes proprietary flow electroporation technology for the delivery of macromolecules into living cells. The company’s instruments and consumables are designed to support research, preclinical development and clinical?scale manufacturing of cell therapies across a variety of modalities, including engineered T cells, natural killer (NK) cells and induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) therapies.

