Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.70 and last traded at $25.0180, with a volume of 135146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.

Marcus & Millichap News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marcus & Millichap this week:

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Marcus & Millichap from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.95 and a beta of 1.32.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $243.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.45 million. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.89%.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 190.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -312.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus & Millichap

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 92.4% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,302,000 after acquiring an additional 643,277 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 773.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 230,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 542.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 269,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 227,719 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter valued at $5,335,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 1,372.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 160,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) is a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm focused on investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971 by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap, the company has grown to specialize in the marketing of multifamily, retail, office, industrial, hospitality and other commercial property types. Through an extensive network of investment specialists, Marcus & Millichap connects property owners and investors with tailored transactions across a range of asset classes.

The firm offers comprehensive capital markets solutions, including debt and equity placement, structured finance, and customized financing programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.