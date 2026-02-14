Medicenna Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MDNAF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2026

Medicenna Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MDNAFGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

Medicenna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MDNAF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 138,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,005. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $50.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Medicenna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MDNAF

About Medicenna Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing next-generation cytokine-based immunotherapies for cancer and central nervous system disorders. The company applies protein-engineering approaches to create engineered cytokine therapeutics designed to enhance anti-tumor activity while reducing systemic toxicity, aiming to broaden the therapeutic window for immunomodulatory agents.

Medicenna’s pipeline includes proprietary candidates such as MDNA55, an engineered interleukin-4 (IL-4) receptor-targeted fusion protein developed for intratumoral treatment of recurrent glioblastoma and other brain tumors, and MDNA11, a long-acting engineered interleukin-2 (IL-2) “superkine” intended to stimulate anti-tumor immune responses in solid tumors with an improved safety profile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.