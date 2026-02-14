Medicenna Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MDNAF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Medicenna Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MDNAF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

Medicenna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MDNAF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 138,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,005. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $50.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Medicenna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing next-generation cytokine-based immunotherapies for cancer and central nervous system disorders. The company applies protein-engineering approaches to create engineered cytokine therapeutics designed to enhance anti-tumor activity while reducing systemic toxicity, aiming to broaden the therapeutic window for immunomodulatory agents.

Medicenna’s pipeline includes proprietary candidates such as MDNA55, an engineered interleukin-4 (IL-4) receptor-targeted fusion protein developed for intratumoral treatment of recurrent glioblastoma and other brain tumors, and MDNA11, a long-acting engineered interleukin-2 (IL-2) “superkine” intended to stimulate anti-tumor immune responses in solid tumors with an improved safety profile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.