GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.72 EPS

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $2.72, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million.

Shares of GP traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.27. 9,174,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,626. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17. The company has a market cap of $3.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.87. GreenPower Motor has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $7.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor stock. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 55,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. DRW Securities LLC owned 1.79% of GreenPower Motor as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, GreenPower Motor presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc (NASDAQ: GP) is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission electric vehicles, with a focus on heavy-duty transit buses, school buses, shuttles and medium-duty trucks. The company develops its vehicles on proprietary electric platforms, integrating battery and drivetrain technology to deliver fully battery-powered solutions for public transit agencies, school districts and commercial fleet operators.

GreenPower’s product lineup includes full-sized electric transit buses available in various lengths and configurations, purpose-built electric school buses designed to meet safety standards and reduce operating costs, and medium-duty electric delivery vehicles tailored for last-mile logistics.

