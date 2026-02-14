Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Issues Earnings Results

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23, Zacks reports. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.67%.The business had revenue of $15.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.87 billion.

Tokio Marine Trading Up 4.4%

TKOMY stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.25. 114,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,263. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average of $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.04. Tokio Marine has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $46.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Tokio Marine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tokio Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine is a Tokyo?headquartered insurance group with roots in the late 19th century and is one of Japan’s largest insurers. The company operates through a network of subsidiaries and affiliates to provide a broad suite of insurance and risk?management services. Tokio Marine’s operations encompass both life and non?life insurance businesses and are organized to serve individual policyholders, commercial clients and institutional customers.

The group’s core products and services include property & casualty insurance—covering commercial and personal lines such as fire, automobile, marine and casualty—specialty insurance solutions, reinsurance and life and health insurance.

