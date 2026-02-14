Classover Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Classover Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 329,667 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the January 15th total of 210,639 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 719,975 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 719,975 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Classover in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Classover alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on KIDZ

Institutional Trading of Classover

Classover Stock Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Classover stock. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Classover Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KIDZ Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Sandia Investment Management LP owned 0.38% of Classover at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDZ traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,415,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,271,300. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Classover has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72.

Classover (NASDAQ:KIDZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter.

Classover Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Classover is an online enrichment program in Manhattan, New York that offers over 20 courses taught by certified instructors. It caters to children aged 4 to 17, providing personalized attention and a supportive learning environment. Classover is recognized worldwide by over 20,000 parents and children in more than 34 countries. Classover’s proprietary course platform app provides exclusive benefits to students, including access to class schedules, remaining class credits, and class history. As an official test center for the Math Kangaroo Competition and other high-value competition channels, Classover is certified to provide high-quality teaching services to help students improve their academic performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Classover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Classover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.