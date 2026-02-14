Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,152 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the January 15th total of 10,606 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,969 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,969 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Gladstone Land Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ LANDP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,182. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $20.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average of $19.37.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ: LANDP) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and long-term leasing of farmland across the United States. The company pursues an attractively diversified portfolio strategy that emphasizes the purchase of high-quality, irrigated farmland, which it then leases on a triple-net basis to experienced agricultural operators. Through its structure and leasing arrangements, Gladstone Land seeks to provide stable and predictable cash flows while offering agricultural producers access to capital for working operations and property improvements.

Since its founding in 2013, Gladstone Land has expanded its footprint to encompass a broad mix of crop types and geographic regions.

