Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) and Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Critical Survey

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) and Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Southern Missouri Bancorp has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Southern Missouri Bancorp and Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Missouri Bancorp 20.80% 11.92% 1.30% Northeast Indiana Bancorp 18.63% N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Missouri Bancorp $192.39 million 3.73 $58.58 million $5.78 11.17 Northeast Indiana Bancorp $33.64 million 1.55 $6.27 million $2.64 8.33

This table compares Southern Missouri Bancorp and Northeast Indiana Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Southern Missouri Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Indiana Bancorp. Northeast Indiana Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern Missouri Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.5% of Southern Missouri Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Southern Missouri Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Northeast Indiana Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Southern Missouri Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Northeast Indiana Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Southern Missouri Bancorp pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northeast Indiana Bancorp pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Southern Missouri Bancorp has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Southern Missouri Bancorp and Northeast Indiana Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Missouri Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25 Northeast Indiana Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

Southern Missouri Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $68.33, suggesting a potential upside of 5.84%. Given Southern Missouri Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Southern Missouri Bancorp is more favorable than Northeast Indiana Bancorp.

Summary

Southern Missouri Bancorp beats Northeast Indiana Bancorp on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement savings plans, and money market deposit accounts. It also provides loans, such as residential mortgage, commercial real estate, construction, and commercial business loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity, direct and indirect automobile loans, second mortgages, mobile home loans, and loans secured by deposits. In addition, the company offers fiduciary and investment management services; commercial and consumer insurance; online and mobile banking services; and debit or credit cards. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

About Northeast Indiana Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides mortgage, refinance, new construction, and home equity loans; auto, recreational vehicle, and unsecured loans; and revolving lines of credit, term loans, real estate loans, letter of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as debit and credit cards. In addition, the company offers merchant, online banking, and cash management services. It operates through full-service locations in Huntington, Warsaw, and Fort Wayne, Indiana. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Huntington, Indiana.

