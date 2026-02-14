abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API) Trading 25% Higher – Here’s What Happened

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report) shares were up 25% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.35 and last traded at GBX 2.35. Approximately 166,845 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,885,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.88.
abrdn Property Income Trust Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.33.
About abrdn Property Income Trust
Actively managing UK real estate looking for higher yield and capital growth
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn Property Income Trust
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- Think You Missed Silver? You’re Wrong. Here’s Why.
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- The Next Commodity Crunch (bigger than oil?)
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.