PS International Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:PSIG) Short Interest Update

PS International Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:PSIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,522 shares, a growth of 59.7% from the January 15th total of 953 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,913 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,913 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PS International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSIG opened at $5.59 on Friday. PS International Group has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $6.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03.

Get PS International Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PS International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PS International Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PS International Group stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in PS International Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:PSIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.27% of PS International Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PS International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PS International Group, Inc (NASDAQ:PSIG) is a specialized provider of engineered pipe supports, hangers and accessories for industrial applications. The company’s product suite encompasses custom?designed brackets, snubbers, spring supports, insulation components and vibration?control solutions that help maintain the integrity of pressure piping systems under a wide range of operating conditions.

Serving diverse end markets—including oil and gas production, petrochemical processing, power generation, refining and industrial construction—PS International Group integrates in-house design, manufacturing and distribution capabilities to meet project-specific requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PS International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.