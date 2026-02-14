iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Short Interest Update

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,182,118 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the January 15th total of 4,137,395 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,298,735 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,298,735 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $31.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.38. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $32.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.53.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1772 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%.
Institutional Trading of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF
About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF
iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market. The Underlying Index includes preferred stocks with a market capitalization over $100 million, which meet minimum price, liquidity, trading volume, maturity and other requirements determined by Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw Hill Companies (S&P).
