Short Interest in Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:BRKU) Expands By 47.4%

Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:BRKU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 575,442 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the January 15th total of 390,272 shares. Currently, 19.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 230,023 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:BRKU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Optiver Holding B.V. owned approximately 0.16% of Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRKU opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.59. Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $21.74 and a 52 week high of $32.47.

Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.2109 dividend. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%.

The Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares (BRKU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Berkshire Hathaway Stock. BRKU was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

