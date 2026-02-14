Short Interest in Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:BRKU) Expands By 47.4%

Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:BRKU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 575,442 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the January 15th total of 390,272 shares. Currently, 19.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 230,023 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 230,023 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 19.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:BRKU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Optiver Holding B.V. owned approximately 0.16% of Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
NASDAQ BRKU opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.59. Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $21.74 and a 52 week high of $32.47.
Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares (BRKU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Berkshire Hathaway Stock. BRKU was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- Think You Missed Silver? You’re Wrong. Here’s Why.
- Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- The Next Commodity Crunch (bigger than oil?)
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.