OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSRH) Short Interest Update

OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSRH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 454,339 shares, a drop of 58.5% from the January 15th total of 1,094,583 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,211,313 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,211,313 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of OSR

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OSR stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSRH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 79,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.37% of OSR as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 55.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OSR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on OSRH shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OSR to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of OSR in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

OSR Price Performance

Shares of OSR stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. OSR has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63.

OSR (NASDAQ:OSRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter.

OSR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OSR Holdings leverages its international network of partners in the US, Europe, and South Korea to market and license its pipeline of proprietary platform technologies for broad application to efficient clinical trial programs, with the ultimate goal of addressing unmet medical needs. We partner with biotherapeutics companies with innovative and proprietary drug R&D “platform technologies” versus “assets only” companies, whose commercial viability is heavily dependent on positive results for individual treatment modalities in extremely rigorous and time consuming clinical trials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.