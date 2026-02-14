Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 97,706 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the January 15th total of 224,408 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,882 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,882 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Norwood Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Norwood Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Zacks Research cut Norwood Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Stephens set a $33.00 target price on Norwood Financial and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwood Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Norwood Financial Trading Up 0.0%

Norwood Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of NWFL stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.23. The company has a market cap of $291.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.60. Norwood Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norwood Financial news, Director Joseph W. Carroll acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.13 per share, for a total transaction of $112,520.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 41,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,479.39. This trade represents a 10.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Shook acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.80 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,904. This trade represents a 72.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 9,700 shares of company stock valued at $274,770 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwood Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWFL. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Norwood Financial by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 130.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 293.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 144.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Norwood Financial by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 28.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for Norwood Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts. Incorporated in 2010, the company oversees a network of branch offices serving suburban and metropolitan communities in eastern Massachusetts. Norwood Financial’s mission emphasizes personalized service, local decision-making and a commitment to supporting neighborhood growth.

The company’s primary business activities encompass a full suite of personal and commercial banking products and services.

