Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.780-0.810 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $730.0 million-$740.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $768.6 million. Vontier also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.350-3.500 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VNT shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Vontier from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Vontier from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Vontier from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

Get Vontier alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VNT

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $41.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Vontier had a return on equity of 39.25% and a net margin of 13.20%.The firm had revenue of $808.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vontier has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.810 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Vontier

Here are the key news stories impacting Vontier this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vontier

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 104.6% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,793,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,723 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,438,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Vontier by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,184,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,403,000 after buying an additional 201,548 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vontier by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,303,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,628,000 after buying an additional 151,542 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Vontier by 107.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,944,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,627,000 after buying an additional 1,008,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

(Get Free Report)

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on advancing mobility infrastructure and transportation solutions. Established as a standalone public company in October 2020 through the spin-off of Fortive’s mobility and transportation platforms, Vontier is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company’s mission centers on delivering innovative products and services that help customers meet evolving demands in fuel retail, fleet management, and automotive service.

The company’s diversified portfolio spans several well-known brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.