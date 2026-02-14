Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $161.80 and last traded at $160.5425, with a volume of 42349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.53.

The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Siemens had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 9.93%.The firm had revenue of $22.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.95 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Siemens from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Santander upgraded Siemens from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.34. The company has a market cap of $238.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.25.

About Siemens

Siemens AG is a German multinational conglomerate headquartered in Munich that develops and sells infrastructure and industrial technology. The company’s activities cover a broad range of engineering and technology solutions, including industrial automation and control systems, software for product lifecycle and factory automation, building and energy management systems, and transportation solutions such as rolling stock and rail signaling. Siemens serves industrial, commercial and public-sector customers with products and turnkey systems as well as lifecycle services and digital solutions.

Siemens operates through multiple business units that emphasize digitalization, electrification and automation across industries.

