Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $161.80 and last traded at $160.5425, with a volume of 42349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.53.
The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Siemens had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 9.93%.The firm had revenue of $22.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.95 billion.
Key Siemens News
Here are the key news stories impacting Siemens this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — EPS and revenue topped consensus and management raised full?year EPS guidance; digital profits jumped sharply, underpinning the upgraded outlook. Siemens Raises 2026 EPS Outlook as Digital Profit Jumps 37%
- Positive Sentiment: Order momentum: management highlighted a record order backlog and reiterated a confident growth trajectory on the earnings call — a near-term revenue visibility boost for industrial segments. Siemens AG (SIEGY) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Highlights
- Positive Sentiment: Management tone was upbeat on the earnings call, signaling confidence in sustained growth and giving investors stronger forward guidance signals. Siemens AG Earnings Call Signals Confident Growth Outlook
- Neutral Sentiment: Strategic expansion: Siemens is investing heavily in India (rail upgrades, data centers, AI) — a material long?term growth opportunity but not an immediate earnings catalyst. Siemens bets big on India as rail upgrades, data centres and AI fuel next industrial boom
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector demand signal: Siemens Energy (related peer/segment context) reports very strong U.S. power-market demand — supportive for industrial orders, though conversion to Siemens AG revenue depends on contract mix and execution. Siemens Energy CEO: More demand than we can fulfil in ‘hot’ U.S. electricity market
- Negative Sentiment: Currency headwinds trimmed net profit despite higher revenue — FX remains a short?term margin risk that can offset operational beats. Siemens Posts Higher Revenue, Supported by Industrial Businesses
- Negative Sentiment: After a sharp rally to record highs on the outlook, some profit?taking and short?term volatility is likely as investors digest whether raised guidance fully offsets macro/currency risks. Siemens rallies to record high on raised full-year outlook, quarterly earnings topper
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Siemens Stock Down 3.5%
The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.34. The company has a market cap of $238.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.25.
About Siemens
Siemens AG is a German multinational conglomerate headquartered in Munich that develops and sells infrastructure and industrial technology. The company’s activities cover a broad range of engineering and technology solutions, including industrial automation and control systems, software for product lifecycle and factory automation, building and energy management systems, and transportation solutions such as rolling stock and rail signaling. Siemens serves industrial, commercial and public-sector customers with products and turnkey systems as well as lifecycle services and digital solutions.
Siemens operates through multiple business units that emphasize digitalization, electrification and automation across industries.
