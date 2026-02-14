WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.45 and last traded at $72.06, with a volume of 1689 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.60.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Stock Up 1.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $874.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.59.

Get WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 4,519.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,137,000 after buying an additional 13,879 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market. The Index consists of the companies in the top 75% of the market capitalization of the WisdomTree Earnings Index after the 500 largest companies have been removed.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.