Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Stock Price Down 27.8% – Should You Sell?

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) was down 27.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$10.00 and last traded at C$10.14. Approximately 9,155,955 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 906% from the average daily volume of 909,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.05.

Positive Sentiment: Desjardins upgraded Allied from “sell” to “hold” and set a C$9.50 price target (down from C$12.50), signaling some stabilization in analyst stance despite the lower target. Desjardins upgrade to hold

Desjardins upgraded Allied from “sell” to “hold” and set a C$9.50 price target (down from C$12.50), signaling some stabilization in analyst stance despite the lower target. Neutral Sentiment: The Globe and Mail reports Allied raised about C$560 million via a share sale to pay down debt — this lowers near?term refinancing/default risk and improves the balance sheet but is dilutive to existing unitholders; the net effect will depend on how much leverage is reduced and on future cash flow/FFO recovery. Allied raises $560?million in share sale

The Globe and Mail reports Allied raised about C$560 million via a share sale to pay down debt — this lowers near?term refinancing/default risk and improves the balance sheet but is dilutive to existing unitholders; the net effect will depend on how much leverage is reduced and on future cash flow/FFO recovery. Negative Sentiment: Yahoo Finance highlights a roughly 35% price decline tied to the equity raise and a reported leadership shift — the combination prompted a large volume sell?off as investors priced in dilution, governance/strategy uncertainty, and a re?rating of the trust. Allied down 35% after equity raise and leadership shift

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Desjardins upgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.53.

The company has a market cap of C$1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.11.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported C($7.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 89.93%.The company had revenue of C$148.77 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.8404851 EPS for the current year.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust engaged in the development, management, and ownership of primarily urban office environments across Canada’s major cities. Most of the total square footage in the company’s real estate portfolio is located in Toronto and Montreal. Allied Properties derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental revenue from tenants in its properties. The majority of this revenue comes from its assets located in Central Canada.

