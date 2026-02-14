National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:NHPBP) Short Interest Update

National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:NHPBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,000 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the January 15th total of 4,278 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,665 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,665 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
National Healthcare Properties Stock Down 1.5%
Shares of NHPBP stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. National Healthcare Properties has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $19.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.03.
National Healthcare Properties Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4453 per share. This is a boost from National Healthcare Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd.
About National Healthcare Properties
NHP is a $2.6 billion healthcare REIT with a high-quality portfolio focused on two segments, Medical Office Buildings and Senior Housing Operating Properties.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than National Healthcare Properties
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- Think You Missed Silver? You’re Wrong. Here’s Why.
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- The Next Commodity Crunch (bigger than oil?)
Receive News & Ratings for National Healthcare Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Healthcare Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.