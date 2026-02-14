National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:NHPBP) Short Interest Update

National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:NHPBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,000 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the January 15th total of 4,278 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,665 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,665 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

National Healthcare Properties Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NHPBP stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. National Healthcare Properties has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $19.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.03.

National Healthcare Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4453 per share. This is a boost from National Healthcare Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd.

About National Healthcare Properties

NHP is a $2.6 billion healthcare REIT with a high-quality portfolio focused on two segments, Medical Office Buildings and Senior Housing Operating Properties.

