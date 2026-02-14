JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.23 and last traded at $50.9410, with a volume of 19347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.81.

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.57. The company has a market capitalization of $500.48 million, a P/E ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Get JPMorgan Realty Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,984,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,119,000 after acquiring an additional 383,988 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,398,000. First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,742,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 126,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after buying an additional 68,686 shares during the period. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 105,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 30,236 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (JPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund actively invests in US equity REITs and mortgage REITs, selecting those perceived to exhibit financial strength, operating revenues, and attractive growth potential. JPRE was launched on May 20, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

