Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZIW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 14,072 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the January 15th total of 19,230 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,169 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,169 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Banzai International Trading Down 23.8%

BNZIW opened at $0.02 on Friday. Banzai International has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

Get Banzai International alerts:

Banzai International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events.

Receive News & Ratings for Banzai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banzai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.