Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported C($1.17) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of C$96.26 million during the quarter. Killam Apartment REIT had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 86.91%.
Killam Apartment REIT Trading Down 0.6%
Shares of KMP.UN opened at C$16.91 on Friday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52-week low of C$15.48 and a 52-week high of C$19.80. The stock has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.05.
Key Headlines Impacting Killam Apartment REIT
Here are the key news stories impacting Killam Apartment REIT this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company highlights — management reported strong 2025 operating gains and emphasized a capital-recycling program that management says is improving operating performance and portfolio efficiency. This supports longer?term cashflow and valuation recovery. Killam Apartment REIT Posts Strong 2025 Operating Gains Amid Capital Recycling Push
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly operating metrics — the Q4/2025 report showed C$96.26M in revenue, a reported net margin of ~86.9% and ROE of 12.1%, signaling solid operating profitability even as reported EPS was affected by one?time/non?cash items. Investors may view the underlying operations as healthy. KILLAM APARTMENT REIT ANNOUNCES Q4-2025 AND 2025 OPERATING PERFORMANCE AND FINANCIAL RESULTS
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive — multiple firms (Raymond James, ATB Cormark, RBC, TD) kept Outperform/Buy ratings, indicating analysts still see upside (~18–25% from recent levels) despite the target trims. That keeps a constructive medium?term narrative. Analyst Ratings
- Negative Sentiment: Price?target cuts — several analysts trimmed targets: Raymond James C$20.25?C$20.00, ATB Cormark C$21.00?C$20.00, TD C$21.00?C$20.00 and RBC C$22.00?C$21.00. Even though ratings stayed positive, the cuts can push short?term selling pressure and help explain the share decline. Analyst Ratings
- Negative Sentiment: Reported EPS distortion — the headline EPS was a loss (C$(1.17)) for the quarter, likely driven by non?cash or one?off items; headline negative EPS can trigger near?term investor caution even when operating metrics look strong. Q4/2025 Results
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on Killam Apartment REIT
About Killam Apartment REIT
Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The company specializes in the acquisition, management, and development of multi-residential apartment buildings and manufactured home communities (MHC). It has three main operating segments, Apartment segment, MHC segment, and Commercial segments. Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada. MHC segment acquires and operates MHC communities in Ontario and Eastern Canada, and Commercial segment includes more than seven commercial properties.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Killam Apartment REIT
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- Think You Missed Silver? You’re Wrong. Here’s Why.
- Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- The Next Commodity Crunch (bigger than oil?)
Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.