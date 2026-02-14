Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported C($1.17) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of C$96.26 million during the quarter. Killam Apartment REIT had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 86.91%.

Killam Apartment REIT Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of KMP.UN opened at C$16.91 on Friday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52-week low of C$15.48 and a 52-week high of C$19.80. The stock has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.05.

Key Headlines Impacting Killam Apartment REIT

Here are the key news stories impacting Killam Apartment REIT this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company highlights — management reported strong 2025 operating gains and emphasized a capital-recycling program that management says is improving operating performance and portfolio efficiency. This supports longer?term cashflow and valuation recovery. Killam Apartment REIT Posts Strong 2025 Operating Gains Amid Capital Recycling Push

Company highlights — management reported strong 2025 operating gains and emphasized a capital-recycling program that management says is improving operating performance and portfolio efficiency. This supports longer?term cashflow and valuation recovery. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly operating metrics — the Q4/2025 report showed C$96.26M in revenue, a reported net margin of ~86.9% and ROE of 12.1%, signaling solid operating profitability even as reported EPS was affected by one?time/non?cash items. Investors may view the underlying operations as healthy. KILLAM APARTMENT REIT ANNOUNCES Q4-2025 AND 2025 OPERATING PERFORMANCE AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

Quarterly operating metrics — the Q4/2025 report showed C$96.26M in revenue, a reported net margin of ~86.9% and ROE of 12.1%, signaling solid operating profitability even as reported EPS was affected by one?time/non?cash items. Investors may view the underlying operations as healthy. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive — multiple firms (Raymond James, ATB Cormark, RBC, TD) kept Outperform/Buy ratings, indicating analysts still see upside (~18–25% from recent levels) despite the target trims. That keeps a constructive medium?term narrative. Analyst Ratings

Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive — multiple firms (Raymond James, ATB Cormark, RBC, TD) kept Outperform/Buy ratings, indicating analysts still see upside (~18–25% from recent levels) despite the target trims. That keeps a constructive medium?term narrative. Negative Sentiment: Price?target cuts — several analysts trimmed targets: Raymond James C$20.25?C$20.00, ATB Cormark C$21.00?C$20.00, TD C$21.00?C$20.00 and RBC C$22.00?C$21.00. Even though ratings stayed positive, the cuts can push short?term selling pressure and help explain the share decline. Analyst Ratings

Price?target cuts — several analysts trimmed targets: Raymond James C$20.25?C$20.00, ATB Cormark C$21.00?C$20.00, TD C$21.00?C$20.00 and RBC C$22.00?C$21.00. Even though ratings stayed positive, the cuts can push short?term selling pressure and help explain the share decline. Negative Sentiment: Reported EPS distortion — the headline EPS was a loss (C$(1.17)) for the quarter, likely driven by non?cash or one?off items; headline negative EPS can trigger near?term investor caution even when operating metrics look strong. Q4/2025 Results

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMP.UN. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.25 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.00.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The company specializes in the acquisition, management, and development of multi-residential apartment buildings and manufactured home communities (MHC). It has three main operating segments, Apartment segment, MHC segment, and Commercial segments. Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada. MHC segment acquires and operates MHC communities in Ontario and Eastern Canada, and Commercial segment includes more than seven commercial properties.

Featured Stories

