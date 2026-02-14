Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.100-2.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-$3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.5 billion.

Bruker Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of BRKR opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Bruker has a 12 month low of $28.53 and a 12 month high of $56.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average is $40.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -243.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). Bruker had a positive return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.The company had revenue of $977.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Bruker from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Bruker from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In related news, VP Mark Munch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 128,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,319,395.60. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Bruker reported Q4 revenue of $977.2M, above consensus, and issued FY2026 revenue guidance of about $3.6B (above street revenue consensus), which supports top?line growth expectations.

Bruker partnered with Premas Life Sciences to strengthen tissue research capabilities in India, which could support regional growth and recurring consumable/service revenue.

Management's slides and call are available for detail on segments and margin outlook; useful for judging whether revenue guidance is sustainable.

Short?interest data reported but appears anomalous — filings in mid?February show zero shares/NaN changes (likely data/reporting noise), so don't read meaningfully into a short squeeze risk from these entries.

Q4 EPS was $0.59 vs. consensus ~$0.65 and vs. $0.76 a year ago, highlighting near?term margin pressure.

Multiple analysts lowered estimates and TD Cowen cut its price target from $53 to $43 and moved to a "hold," which likely pressured the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker during the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 273.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 85,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 62,777 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Bruker by 6.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 45,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker’s product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

