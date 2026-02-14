Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Issues Earnings Results

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Atomera’s conference call:

Get Atomera alerts:

In recent silicon tests Atomera demonstrated that MST can be deposited into Gate?All?Around nanosheet structures and provides superior phosphorus diffusion blocking versus silicon?arsenic, and management expects engagement with leading fabs (TSMC, Samsung, Intel, Rapidus) over the next few quarters.

can be deposited into Gate?All?Around nanosheet structures and provides superior phosphorus diffusion blocking versus silicon?arsenic, and management expects engagement with leading fabs (TSMC, Samsung, Intel, Rapidus) over the next few quarters. Multiple wafer?based initiatives across DRAM, RF SOI and GaN are underway — a commercial customer has begun GaN?on?silicon wafer runs and a PowerAmerica concept advanced to the proposal stage — which the company says should accelerate time to revenue.

Financials remain constrained: 2025 revenue was only $65,000 , GAAP net loss was $20.2M , cash and short?term investments fell to $19.2M , and the company used $14.9M in operating cash during 2025.

, GAAP net loss was , cash and short?term investments fell to , and the company used in operating cash during 2025. 2026 non?GAAP operating expense is guided to about $18.5M (a 17% increase on paper, ~8% normalized) to add two senior go?to?market hires and to potentially accrue withheld executive bonuses tied to aggressive commercial milestones.

(a 17% increase on paper, ~8% normalized) to add two senior go?to?market hires and to potentially accrue withheld executive bonuses tied to aggressive commercial milestones. Management reports growing commercial momentum — record wafer runs, ongoing joint development activity, and expectation of commercial deal and license announcements in 2026 — though customer testing cycles commonly take 6–9 months before next steps.

Atomera Price Performance

Atomera stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.06. Atomera has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $7.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Key Headlines Impacting Atomera

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Atomera during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Atomera during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Atomera during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Atomera by 3,414.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atomera during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Atomera this week:

Atomera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atomera Inc is a materials engineering company that develops and licenses advanced thin film technologies for the semiconductor industry. Its flagship offering, Mears Silicon Technology (MST), is designed to enhance transistor performance, improve power efficiency and boost device yields. Atomera’s solutions are integrated into existing fabrication processes without major changes to equipment or materials flows, enabling foundries and integrated device manufacturers to adopt the technology with minimal disruption.

At the core of Atomera’s business model is the licensing and patent-licensing of MST.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.