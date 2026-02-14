Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Issues Earnings Results

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million.
Here are the key takeaways from Atomera’s conference call:
- In recent silicon tests Atomera demonstrated that MST can be deposited into Gate?All?Around nanosheet structures and provides superior phosphorus diffusion blocking versus silicon?arsenic, and management expects engagement with leading fabs (TSMC, Samsung, Intel, Rapidus) over the next few quarters.
- Multiple wafer?based initiatives across DRAM, RF SOI and GaN are underway — a commercial customer has begun GaN?on?silicon wafer runs and a PowerAmerica concept advanced to the proposal stage — which the company says should accelerate time to revenue.
- Financials remain constrained: 2025 revenue was only $65,000, GAAP net loss was $20.2M, cash and short?term investments fell to $19.2M, and the company used $14.9M in operating cash during 2025.
- 2026 non?GAAP operating expense is guided to about $18.5M (a 17% increase on paper, ~8% normalized) to add two senior go?to?market hires and to potentially accrue withheld executive bonuses tied to aggressive commercial milestones.
- Management reports growing commercial momentum — record wafer runs, ongoing joint development activity, and expectation of commercial deal and license announcements in 2026 — though customer testing cycles commonly take 6–9 months before next steps.
Atomera stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.06. Atomera has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $7.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.12.
- Positive Sentiment: Management reported a technical breakthrough demonstrating manufacturability of MST on Gate?All?Around (GAA) transistor structures, and said a first commercial customer is running wafers on GaN with MST — clear product/technology catalysts that can drive future licensing or foundry engagements. Atomera Provides Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue rose ~117% year?over?year to $50k and reported EPS (-$0.14) essentially matched street expectations, reducing one short?term earnings surprise risk. Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Company held roughly $19.2M in cash vs. $2.7M in liabilities at quarter?end — a liquidity cushion that supports ongoing development but doesn’t eliminate funding risk. Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary and the full earnings/slide deck and call transcript are available for investors who want technical detail and near?term milestones. View Press Release / Slide Deck Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short?interest data in recent feeds is inconsistent (shows zero / NaN), so it’s unreliable as a signal for short covering or pressure at this time. (Monitor updates from exchanges for confirmation.)
- Negative Sentiment: Costs surged: cost of sales jumped materially, producing a negative gross margin; operating loss (~$4.6M) and net loss (~$4.43M) persist and cash from operations was negative, underscoring ongoing burn. Revenue remains very small in absolute terms and missed the consensus revenue estimate. Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Recent insider activity shows multiple sales by senior executives (no recent purchases reported), which some investors may view negatively. Insider Trading / Institutional Moves
Atomera Inc is a materials engineering company that develops and licenses advanced thin film technologies for the semiconductor industry. Its flagship offering, Mears Silicon Technology (MST), is designed to enhance transistor performance, improve power efficiency and boost device yields. Atomera’s solutions are integrated into existing fabrication processes without major changes to equipment or materials flows, enabling foundries and integrated device manufacturers to adopt the technology with minimal disruption.
At the core of Atomera’s business model is the licensing and patent-licensing of MST.
