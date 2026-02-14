ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $301.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.90 million.

Here are the key takeaways from ECARX’s conference call:

ECARX reported a strong Q4 and full-year finish with Q4 revenue of $305M (+13% YoY), full-year revenue of $848M (+10% YoY), Q4 operating income $7M and Adjusted EBITDA $22M , marking their second consecutive profitable quarter.

(+13% YoY), full-year revenue of (+10% YoY), and , marking their second consecutive profitable quarter. Management issued ambitious 2026 guidance of $1.0B–$1.1B revenue (?20%–30% YoY) and reiterated a goal to maintain positive operating income for the year.

revenue (?20%–30% YoY) and reiterated a goal to maintain positive operating income for the year. Global expansion and product traction are key growth drivers — the Antora platform hit 1 million shipments in 2025, ECARX secured deeper Volkswagen partnerships in Latin America, obtained EU safety/privacy certifications, serves 18 OEMs across 28 brands, and raised near $200M (convertible bond + Geely investment) to fund R&D and international build-out.

platform hit in 2025, ECARX secured deeper Volkswagen partnerships in Latin America, obtained EU safety/privacy certifications, serves 18 OEMs across 28 brands, and raised near (convertible bond + Geely investment) to fund R&D and international build-out. Component cost inflation, especially memory, is putting pressure on hardware margins; management expects full-year gross margin to be roughly 15%–18% in 2026 and will rely on pricing and cost actions to mitigate the headwind.

in 2026 and will rely on pricing and cost actions to mitigate the headwind. Near-term demand risk—the company flagged typical Q1 seasonality plus policy-driven weakness in auto wholesale and end-user demand, which could weigh on near-term results despite a confident full-year outlook.

ECX stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89. ECARX has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $611.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ECX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ECARX in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ECARX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, ECARX presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Positive Sentiment: ECARX reported GAAP EPS of $0.01 for Q4, beating consensus by $0.04 and marking a swing to quarterly profitability — a key positive that supported initial upside in the stock after the release. View Press Release

ECARX reported GAAP EPS of $0.01 for Q4, beating consensus by $0.04 and marking a swing to quarterly profitability — a key positive that supported initial upside in the stock after the release. Positive Sentiment: Management said Q4 was an “inflection point” toward sustainable, profitable growth and emphasized the company’s push to become an AI technology provider for automakers — messaging that supports a positive medium?term narrative. PR Newswire Release

Management said Q4 was an “inflection point” toward sustainable, profitable growth and emphasized the company’s push to become an AI technology provider for automakers — messaging that supports a positive medium?term narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials (call transcript and slide deck) are published for investor review — useful for gauging product wins, margin dynamics and guidance detail on the call. Earnings Call Transcript

Full earnings materials (call transcript and slide deck) are published for investor review — useful for gauging product wins, margin dynamics and guidance detail on the call. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed consensus: $301.06M reported vs. $311.9M expected, which tempers the EPS beat and may raise questions about demand/visibility for FY results. Unaudited Results

Revenue missed consensus: $301.06M reported vs. $311.9M expected, which tempers the EPS beat and may raise questions about demand/visibility for FY results. Negative Sentiment: Analyst consensus still points to a full?year loss (street avg ? -$0.42 EPS) and technical indicators show the stock below its 50? and 200?day averages; trading volume was below its average — factors that can amplify downside despite the quarter’s positives. (No external link.)

Analyst consensus still points to a full?year loss (street avg ? -$0.42 EPS) and technical indicators show the stock below its 50? and 200?day averages; trading volume was below its average — factors that can amplify downside despite the quarter’s positives. (No external link.) Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data reported around the earnings window appears anomalous/zeroed and is not providing a clear signal about positioning. (Reported figures show 0 shares and NaN changes; treat with caution.)

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ECARX by 5.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 253,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 13,859 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of ECARX by 1.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,155,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ECARX by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 22,498 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ECARX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in ECARX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

ECARX is a global automotive technology company focused on developing and delivering smart cockpit solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company designs and manufactures a range of in-vehicle computing platforms, central processing units, digital instrument clusters and multimedia infotainment systems. ECARX’s core offerings integrate software, hardware and cloud connectivity to create seamless user experiences for drivers and passengers.

The company’s product portfolio spans telematics control units, over-the-air update frameworks and next-generation human-machine interfaces (HMI).

