Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Sandoz Group AG Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SDZNY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock traded as high as $86.7999 and last traded at $86.35, with a volume of 4499 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.62.

Sandoz Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.52 and its 200 day moving average is $67.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Sandoz Group alerts:

Sandoz Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY) is a multinational pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic medicines and biosimilars. The company supplies off-patent small-molecule drugs as well as biologic alternatives intended to offer lower-cost therapeutic options across a range of clinical areas. Sandoz emphasizes access and affordability, positioning its portfolio to serve hospitals, pharmacies and health systems looking to expand patient access to essential therapies.

The company’s product offerings span conventional generics, complex and specialty generics, and a growing pipeline of biosimilar medicines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sandoz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandoz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.