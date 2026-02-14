Sendas Distribuidora (OTCMKTS:ASAIY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ASAIY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.90, but opened at $9.52. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 232,313 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Sendas Distribuidora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 27th. Zacks Research downgraded Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Sendas Distribuidora (OTCMKTS:ASAIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Sendas Distribuidora had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 8.94%.

Sendas Distribuidora SA is a Brazilian retail and distribution company that operates in the grocery and consumer goods sector. The company’s core activities include operating retail outlets and managing distribution operations that supply food, beverages, household products and personal-care items to end consumers and commercial customers. Its business model centers on combining in-store retailing with logistics and supply-chain services to move fast?moving consumer goods across its network.

Product categories handled by Sendas typically include fresh and packaged foods, dairy and frozen goods, beverages, cleaning and household supplies, and health and beauty products.

