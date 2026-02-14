Schwab Ariel Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SAEF) Short Interest Update

Schwab Ariel Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SAEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 896 shares, a growth of 190.9% from the January 15th total of 308 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,311 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,311 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Schwab Ariel Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.3%

SAEF opened at $29.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.76. Schwab Ariel Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $30.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Ariel Opportunities ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Ariel Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Ariel Opportunities ETF by 89.8% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab Ariel Opportunities ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab Ariel Opportunities ETF

The Schwab Ariel ESG ETF (SAEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that holds a portfolio of small- and mid-cap US firms screened for ESG criteria. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model. SAEF was launched on Nov 16, 2021 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

