Magnum Ice Cream (NYSE:MICC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. (NYSE:MICC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.87, but opened at $16.83. Magnum Ice Cream shares last traded at $17.07, with a volume of 628,975 shares changing hands.

Key Headlines Impacting Magnum Ice Cream

Here are the key news stories impacting Magnum Ice Cream this week:

Get Magnum Ice Cream alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Magnum Ice Cream in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Magnum Ice Cream Stock Up 3.2%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnum Ice Cream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Magnum Ice Cream in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Magnum Ice Cream in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnum Ice Cream during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in Magnum Ice Cream during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnum Ice Cream during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

About Magnum Ice Cream

(Get Free Report)

The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. engages in ice cream business. The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. is based in Amsterdam, Noord-Holland, Netherlands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnum Ice Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnum Ice Cream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.