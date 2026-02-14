Magnum Ice Cream (NYSE:MICC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. (NYSE:MICC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.87, but opened at $16.83. Magnum Ice Cream shares last traded at $17.07, with a volume of 628,975 shares changing hands.
Key Headlines Impacting Magnum Ice Cream
Here are the key news stories impacting Magnum Ice Cream this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company insiders (PDMRs) acquired shares, signalling management confidence and offering a possible near?term bid under the stock. Director/PDMR Shareholding
- Positive Sentiment: Magnum successfully issued a significantly oversubscribed €3bn bond, securing long?term funding and reducing refinancing risk after the demerger. 2025 Full Year Results
- Positive Sentiment: Productivity programme delivered €180m of savings in 2025 (ahead of prior year), which supports margin recovery potential over time. 2025 Full Year Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Demerger completed with listings in Amsterdam, London and New York; the company reported organic sales growth of 4.2% and volume growth, showing demand resilience despite FX headwinds. 2025 Full Year Results
- Neutral Sentiment: CEO flagged new category opportunities (e.g., bite?sized premium treats) tied to changing consumer trends — strategic signal but not an immediate earnings driver. Magnum boss says weight-loss jabs an ‘opportunity’
- Negative Sentiment: Operating profit fell sharply (to €599m from €764m), with adjusted margins down and reported profits hit by €118m higher separation/restructuring costs and adverse FX—this is the main catalyst for negative stock moves. Magnum Ice Cream drops after operating profit plunges
- Negative Sentiment: Free cash flow collapsed to €38m (from €803m in FY2024) due largely to separation costs and timing—raising short?term cash/coverage concerns despite the bond. 2025 Full Year Results
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst and press reaction is mixed-to-critical (e.g., “maiden results fail to impress”), amplifying downside pressure after the first standalone report. Magnum Ice Cream’s maiden results fail to impress
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Magnum Ice Cream in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Magnum Ice Cream Stock Up 3.2%
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnum Ice Cream
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Magnum Ice Cream in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Magnum Ice Cream in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnum Ice Cream during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in Magnum Ice Cream during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnum Ice Cream during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.
About Magnum Ice Cream
The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. engages in ice cream business. The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. is based in Amsterdam, Noord-Holland, Netherlands.
