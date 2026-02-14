British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 on February 8th

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.8349 per share on Monday, February 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th.

British American Tobacco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. British American Tobacco has a payout ratio of 66.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect British American Tobacco to earn $4.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.1%.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $59.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.90. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $63.03.

Institutional Trading of British American Tobacco

About British American Tobacco

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1,386.7% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco plc (BTI) is a multinational tobacco manufacturer and nicotine products company headquartered in London. Founded in 1902 as a joint venture to commercialize tobacco products outside the United States, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest tobacco firms with a long history in manufacturing and global distribution of combustible tobacco products.

BAT’s core business remains the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products under a portfolio of well-known consumer brands, including Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Kent and Rothmans.

Featured Stories

