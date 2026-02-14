British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 on February 8th

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTIGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.8349 per share on Monday, February 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th.

British American Tobacco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. British American Tobacco has a payout ratio of 66.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect British American Tobacco to earn $4.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.1%.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $59.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.90. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $63.03.

Institutional Trading of British American Tobacco

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1,386.7% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc (BTI) is a multinational tobacco manufacturer and nicotine products company headquartered in London. Founded in 1902 as a joint venture to commercialize tobacco products outside the United States, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest tobacco firms with a long history in manufacturing and global distribution of combustible tobacco products.

BAT’s core business remains the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products under a portfolio of well-known consumer brands, including Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Kent and Rothmans.

