British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.8349 per share on Monday, February 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th.
British American Tobacco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. British American Tobacco has a payout ratio of 66.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect British American Tobacco to earn $4.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.1%.
Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $59.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.90. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $63.03.
British American Tobacco plc (BTI) is a multinational tobacco manufacturer and nicotine products company headquartered in London. Founded in 1902 as a joint venture to commercialize tobacco products outside the United States, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest tobacco firms with a long history in manufacturing and global distribution of combustible tobacco products.
BAT’s core business remains the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products under a portfolio of well-known consumer brands, including Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Kent and Rothmans.
