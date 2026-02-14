Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Argus raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Dbs Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.43.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $366.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $321.78 and its 200-day moving average is $288.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $134.25 and a fifty-two week high of $380.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.50 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 36.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,146,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,514,662,000 after buying an additional 313,773 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,464,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,307,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,824 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,759,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,401,448,000 after acquiring an additional 541,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,935,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,171,445,000 after acquiring an additional 130,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,394,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,070,393,000 after purchasing an additional 802,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

