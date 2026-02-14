Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Internet Initiative Japan, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.00 and last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 1381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

Internet Initiative Japan Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.66.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.11). Internet Initiative Japan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $557.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.72 million. Research analysts anticipate that Internet Initiative Japan, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Internet Initiative Japan

Internet Initiative Japan Inc (OTCMKTS: IIJIY) was founded in 1992 and is recognized as Japan’s first commercial Internet service provider. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company builds and operates large?scale IP networks, offering a full suite of connectivity solutions including dedicated internet access, virtual private networks (VPNs), multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) services, and high?capacity leased lines. IIJ’s network backbone spans major Japanese cities and is linked to international points of presence, supporting both domestic and cross-border data traffic.

In addition to core connectivity services, IIJ provides a broad portfolio of IT infrastructure offerings.

