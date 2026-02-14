Top Canadian Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 14th

Canadian Natural Resources, Celsius, and Bank Of Montreal are the three Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are equity shares of companies incorporated or primarily operating in Canada, usually listed on Canadian exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and typically quoted in Canadian dollars. For investors they provide exposure to sectors prominent in Canada (financials, energy, materials, etc.) and entail country-specific considerations like Canadian regulatory and tax rules, commodity and currency (CAD) risk, and the possibility of dual listings or ADRs on foreign exchanges. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Bank Of Montreal (BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

