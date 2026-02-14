WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 9,073 shares, a growth of 181.2% from the January 15th total of 3,227 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,290 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 35,290 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.0%

DLS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.26. 23,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,968. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.75. WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $59.00 and a 1-year high of $88.94.

About WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada. The Index consists of companies that compose the bottom 25% of the market capitalization of the WisdomTree DEFA Index after the 300 largest companies have been removed.

