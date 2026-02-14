Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) CEO Gary Coombe Sells 36,093 Shares

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) CEO Gary Coombe sold 36,093 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $5,858,976.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,680,576.02. This represents a 50.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of PG opened at $160.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $179.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.46. The company has a market capitalization of $372.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.38.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,030,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,618,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,563,008,000 after purchasing an additional 984,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,647,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $4,664,783,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,872,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,122,000 after buying an additional 1,021,833 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Modest fundamental support from recent results — P&G posted a slight EPS beat in its most recent quarter and set FY?2026 EPS guidance in the 6.83–7.09 range, which largely aligns with Street expectations and supports the stock’s valuation relative to peers. MarketBeat PG Summary
- Neutral Sentiment: Brand/marketing update — P&G’s Native brand released a feature?length “microsoap” series as a marketing push; positive for brand engagement but unlikely to move near?term earnings materially. PR Newswire: Native microsoap launch
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary on valuation and headwinds — Recent pieces note a YTD rally under new CEO but warn premium valuation, tariff pressures and margin squeeze could limit upside; useful context for positioning but not immediate catalysts. Zacks: Time to Buy or Wait?
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/competitive note — Coverage noting P&G’s YTD rally but that it lags some rivals and faces tariff challenges; informative for relative performance analysis. 247WallSt: Rallies Under New CEO
- Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling — Multiple senior insiders disclosed sizable sales over Feb 11–12: CEO Gary Coombe sold ~36,093 shares (~$5.86M) and Chairman Jon Moeller reported sales totaling ~173,268 shares (two filings) worth tens of millions; another insider sold ~12,827 shares. Heavy insider selling can be interpreted as a near?term negative signal for sentiment/liquidity. SEC filings: Coombe Form 4 Moeller Form 4 (both) Purushothaman Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk in Italy — Italy’s competition authority opened an investigation into allegedly misleading advertising for a P&G epilator product; potential reputational, remediation or fines risk depending on outcome. Reuters: Italy probe
Several analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays set a $155.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.
P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.
