VR Resources (CVE:VRR) Trading Up 28.1% – Time to Buy?

VR Resources Ltd. (CVE:VRR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 28.1% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.41. 157,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 110,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

VR Resources Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of -1.16.

VR Resources Company Profile

VR Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral exploration properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for rare earth metals, copper, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. The company's principal properties include 100% owned Northway property consisting of 284 claims; and Hecla-Kilmer REE critical metals comprising 224 mineral claims in one contiguous block covering an area of 4,618 hectares located in northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Stories

