Short Interest in JD Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDLGF) Rises By 85.8%

JD Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDLGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 908,400 shares, an increase of 85.8% from the January 15th total of 488,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

JD Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of JD Logistics stock remained flat at $1.40 during trading on Friday. JD Logistics has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38.

About JD Logistics

JD Logistics is the logistics and supply chain management arm of JD.com, one of China’s largest e-commerce platforms. Established to bring transparency and efficiency to warehousing and delivery, the company was spun off in 2021 to operate as an independent public entity. Headquartered in Beijing, JD Logistics leverages the technology and infrastructure strengths of its parent organization while pursuing its own growth strategies in both domestic and international markets.

The company offers an integrated suite of services that spans warehousing, order fulfillment, last-mile delivery, cold chain logistics and supply chain consulting.

