Short Interest in HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Drops By 30.5%

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 156,232 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the January 15th total of 224,804 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 897.9 days.

HEXPOL AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HXPLF traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199. HEXPOL AB has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.78.

About HEXPOL AB (publ)

HEXPOL AB (publ) is a Sweden?based polymer group specializing in the development, manufacture and sale of polymer compounds and silicone elastomers for a broad array of industrial and consumer applications. Headquartered in Malmö, the company operates through a network of research and production facilities designed to serve both multinational corporations and regional manufacturers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses rubber and silicone?based compounds, thermoplastic elastomers and specialty polymer blends.

