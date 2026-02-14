Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.5250, with a volume of 7133265 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RXRX shares. UBS Group set a $11.00 price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, insider Najat Khan sold 124,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $548,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 611,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,105.35. This trade represents a 16.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $924,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,429,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,005,424.60. The trade was a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 805,786 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,598. Corporate insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX) is a biopharmaceutical company that combines advanced automation, artificial intelligence and high-throughput biology to discover and develop novel therapeutics. The company’s proprietary platform integrates deep-learning algorithms with large-scale cellular imaging and chemical biology, enabling the rapid identification of potential drug candidates across a range of indications. By automating complex laboratory workflows and leveraging computational models, Recursion aims to accelerate the drug discovery process and expand the scope of targets that can be addressed.

At the core of Recursion’s offering is its digital biology platform, which captures billions of cell images under varying chemical and genetic perturbations.

