Short Interest in Koninklijke KPN NV (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Drops By 36.9%

Koninklijke KPN NV (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,257,217 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the January 15th total of 9,913,345 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,499 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 108.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 57,499 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 108.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke KPN currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Performance

KKPNF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.46. 33,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,828. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average is $4.70. Koninklijke KPN has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Koninklijke KPN had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Koninklijke KPN will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. (Royal KPN) is a Dutch telecommunications and ICT services company headquartered in The Hague. The group traces its origins to the Dutch national postal and telecommunications service and evolved into a privatized commercial operator. KPN is primarily listed on Euronext Amsterdam and its American depositary receipts trade over the counter under the symbol KKPNF.

KPN’s core activities cover a full range of telecommunications and digital infrastructure services. For consumer markets it offers fixed-line and mobile voice services, broadband internet, television and bundled connectivity packages.

