IPSEN (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

IPSEN (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.1425 and last traded at $44.1425, with a volume of 176 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.46.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPSEY. BNP Paribas Exane lowered IPSEN to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IPSEN in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of IPSEN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.51.

Ipsen is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. Founded in 1929, the company focuses on specialty care areas including oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. Ipsen develops, manufactures and commercializes innovative medicines that address critical unmet medical needs, offering a diverse portfolio of therapies for both adult and pediatric patient populations.

The company’s oncology franchise includes treatments for prostate, renal and hepatocellular carcinomas, with key products such as Cabometyx (cabozantinib) and Decapeptyl (triptorelin).

