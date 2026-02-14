Sourceless Price Up 98.1% Over Last 7 Days (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 14th. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a total market cap of $86.76 million and $876.93 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sourceless has traded up 98.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002129 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00010338 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000073 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00004537 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless (STR) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00404849 USD and is up 1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.