Avery Nelson III Sells 1,583 Shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) COO Avery Nelson III sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $203,795.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 59,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697,107.12. This trade represents a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $133.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $114.47 billion, a PE ratio of 72.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.71. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $136.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,283,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,693,247,000 after buying an additional 580,678 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Corning by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,008,856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,035,836,000 after acquiring an additional 439,883 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corning by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,411,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,781,250,000 after purchasing an additional 517,067 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Corning by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,890,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,478,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Corning by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,557,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,358,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,540 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Corning from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price objective on Corning in a report on Thursday, January 29th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.25.

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

